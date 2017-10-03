Tonight on TV: Oct. 3 – The Mayor, Bull, American Horror Story

It’s already Tuesday and there’s a ton of fresh shows tonight on TV! But first, tell me, did you tune into Kevin Can Wait? Did you like it??

Okay, and is it just me or did Star Trek: Discovery only stream episode 2? Don’t have CBS or Netflix? We recapped it for you (which is why I’m caught up!). Check that out here.

What’s your favorite show so far? I really enjoyed SEAL Team with David Boreanaz. I am curious to see where that goes. My favorite returning show is Chicago Fire.

So whether it’s a new episode, a season premiere or series premiere, here’s what’s on tonight on TV:

ABC has the season premieres of The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat and Black-ish followed by the series premieres of The Mayor and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

Then on CBS it’s NCIS, Bull and NCIS: New Orleans (probably my most eh returning show so far. My love of Scott Bakula will only take things so far.)

Let’s see… over on FOX it’s my favorite night there with Lethal Weapon, The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-nine.

And on NBC we get new This Is Us and Law & Order: True Crime.

The Mindy Project is new on HULU.

Crash with Mindy.😎 All new episode of #MindyOnHulu now streaming on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/oXkYRjBH7N — The Mindy Project (@TheMindyProject) September 26, 2017

MTV has The Challenge, Fear Factor and 90’s House.