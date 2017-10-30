Tonight on TV: Oct. 30 – Superior Donuts, Lucifer, First Dates UK

We have reached Monday morning again and while your day will hopefully go smoothly, if not, at least there’s plenty of great shows on tonight on TV.

It’s the premiere of knockout rounds over on The Voice, dear old Mum is back on Lucifer and Superior Donuts is back, which means Big Bang Theory moves to it’s regular slot on Thursday night.

Tonight we’re also listing some U.K., Canada and New Zealand shows to watch for our friends across the pond – thanks for the nudge on Facebook! I mean, it’s not like we don’t steal all their good ideas anyway, so why not give them a shout, right?

Here’s what’s new tonight on TV:

ABC –Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor

CBS – 9JKL, Kevin Can Wait, Me, Myself & I, Superior Donuts and Scorpion

FOX – Lucifer and The Gifted

THE CW – Supergirl and Valor

NBC – The Voice and The Brave

BBC THREE (UK) – Josh

Channel 4 (UK) – First Dates

E4 (UK) – Made in Chelsea

ITV2 (UK) – Timewasters

CBC (CA) – Alias Grace

Showcase (CA) – Travelers

TV2 (NZ) – My Kitchen Rules NZ – Instant Restaurant Round: HM: Heather & Mitch (CHC)