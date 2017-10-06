Tonight on TV: Oct. 6 – Blue Bloods, Once Upon a Time, Vice

ONCE UPON A TIME, ROSE REYNOLDS, tonight on tv

TGIF! Wow, what a week! Tonight on TV we get a reprieve from reality with the return of Once Upon a Time with a mostly new cast. Gone are Jennifer Morrison (Emma), Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White) and Josh Dallas (Charming), Jared Gilmore (Henry), Emilie de Ravin (Belle) and Rebecca Mader (Zelena).

I am going to set my DVR to record it, see what’s what in Storybrooke. The promos are intriguing.

Also on tonight is Marvel’s Inhumans – to be honest, I went to bed halfway through I was so not interested. I will tune in again because I love Ken Leung having watched him on The Night Shift as Dr. Topher Zia.

Not watching either? Check out what else is on tonight on TV:

Both Once Upon a Time and Marvel’s Inhumans air on ABC.

CBS has MacGuyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods.

Over on FOX the screaming never ends with Hell’s Kitchen and The Excorcist.

NBC has a repeat of The Brave if you haven’t caught that yet.

HBO has new Real Time With Bill Maher with guests Billy Crystal; Harold Ford Jr., Olivia Nuzzi and Steve Schmidt; Russell Brand, Vice and Room 104.

 

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

http://thecelebritycafe.com/2017/10/tonight-tv-oct-6-blue-bloods-upon-time-vice/#comment

Angela Corry

Managing Editor

I am a writer at heart, boss by nature and the managing editor of TheCelebrityCafe.com.

Twitter

Instagram

© 2017 TheCelebrityCafe.com