Tonight on TV: Oct. 9 – DWTS, Scorpion, Lucifer, The Voice

Happy Monday! Whether you are enjoying a 3-day weekend or are back at work today there’s still a great lineup tonight on TV!

This week The CW is rolling out their premieres! Tonight is the return of Supergirl and the premiere of Valor. Catch up on last season’s Supergirl with our recap here.

See what else is happening tonight on TV:

ABC has a solid night ahead with Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor.

Drew & Emma totally cracked the case on this tango! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/AYuXZWGQR0 — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) October 8, 2017

Then on CBS it’s a bit hit or miss with The Big Bang Theory, 9JKL, Kevin Can Wait,

Me, Myself & I and Scorpion. (9JKL was worse than I expected!)

FOX is supernatural with Lucifer and The Gifted.

NBC is open to vote with The Voice and The Brave.

The most SHOCKING chair turns have yet to come. Don't miss the final #VoiceBlinds next Monday & Tuesday on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/s1gh3sAHWe — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2017

And on The CW it’s all new with Supergirl and Valor.

Want to get your Halloween on? Check out Halloween Wars and Halloween Baking Championship on Food Network.

A spooky new episode of #HalloweenWars: Hayride of Horror is coming up @ 10|9c tonight! pic.twitter.com/xaJbsXlHbB — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) October 9, 2017

Still want to know what’s coming this season? Check out our list of premieres here.