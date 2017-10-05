Top 10 movies still coming in 2017 that we can’t wait to see

It’s a great time to be a film fan.

2017 has been an excellent year for movies. We’ve seen some monumental blockbusters — such as Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Homecoming — achieve the critical and financial success they deserve. We’ve seen some original films — Baby Driver and Dunkirk — make a name for themselves and go on to also do big numbers as the box office. And we’ve seen the indie market deliver some wildly new and heart wrenching tales — like The Big Sick and A Ghost Story.

Now it’s October. While the year itself may be starting to wind down, the movie season is only kicking up into a higher gear. As we enter the time for Oscar films and the like, there’s a lot to keep our eyes on — and a lot more movies headed our way that fans should be really excited about.

Can't complain much about a franchise summer with new films by Chris Nolan, Sofia Coppola, K. Bigelow, @Lilyinapad, @davidlowery & Besson. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 22, 2017

From horror and comic-book films, to whodunits and fairy tales there’s something for everyone in these coming months. To help you prioritize what you need to see in theaters from now until the end of the year, we narrowed down the top ten movies we’re most excited about that are still coming out in 2017.

This was a really hard list to make — mostly because there’s a lot of potential gems we’re dying to see still on the way. So before the list, here’s some quick honorable mentions that didn’t quite make the cut but we (and you should too!) will still definitely be seeing in the theater on opening day.

Honorable mentions: Pixar’s Coco, Darkest Hour (Gary Oldman looks insane), Call Me by Your Name, Greta Gewig’s directorial debut with Lady Bird, Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying, The Snowman, Marshall, Wonder Wheel (please be more Midnight in Paris than Magic in the Moonlight), The Greatest Showman, Goodbye Christopher Robin and Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World.