Top 10 shows and films that were filmed in Detroit

Detroit, Michigan. A city that’s gained a reputation for many things — being named the Metro City because of their automobile, the mix of skyscrapers with suburbs and their sports teams, just to name a few.

Filmmaking is another thing that belongs on that list. While not on the same caliber as cities like New York, Los Angeles or Atlanta, there are still plenty of films that are being shot and produced in Detroit on a regularly basis.

Why is that? The city has a certain unique look that can play well on film. It doesn’t have the same romantic glamour as Los Angeles and it’s not as busy or routine as New York. There’s a certain look to the city that can’t be found anywhere else. Because of this — ‘aesthic,’ shall we call it? — we’re listing off the top ten films that were filmed in Detroit and heavily feature and, in some ways, represent the city.