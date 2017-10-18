Top 5 things you need to know about Anwar Jibawi

Anwar Jibawi, Youtube and Vine sensation and one of the stars of the upcoming third season of Youtube Red’s Fight of the Living Dead along with Jake Paul, broke out on the internet in August of 2013 when he uploaded his first vine ever — “When sounds interrupt your dreams.” The video, which went viral, was just the beginning. He’s since gone on to become a well known YouTuber, actor and comedian with over 1.9 million likes on his Facebook page and 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Jibawi’s rise to stardom has been an interesting one to watch. He uploads new and consistently entertaining content on a weekly basis and is very grateful to all his fans. When talking to Tubefilter, Jibawi said “I like playing all types of comedic roles, from romantic comedy to action comedy to comedy-drama. I’m Middle Eastern and grew up in a Latino community, so I love playing all types of roles that appeal to all types of cultures.”

According to Gazette Review, Jibawi has a net worth over $400,000. He deserves every penny of it. Now, before you watch him battle an army of the undead in Fight of the Living Dead, read up on five facts about Jibawi that you may or may not have known.