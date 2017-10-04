Top 5 things you need to know about ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper Cardi B

Last week, “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B finally bumped out Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” from the number one spot on the Billboard Top 100.

Placing anywhere on the Top 100 is an impressive task no matter who you are, let alone coming in at number one. But it’s especially monumental seeing how Cardi is now the first female rapper to take the number one spot with a song that has no featured artist since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

It’s been a long road for Cardi B and her recent success. She has released two albums in the past two years, a variety of singles and a host of other jobs — including being a reality star in Love & Hip Hop: New York, acting in Being Mary Jane and just about everything in between. In honor of Cardi’s journey to stardom, we’re listing the top 5 things that you absolutely need to know about the up-and-coming rapper.