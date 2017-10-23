‘Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ wins weekend box office

We didn’t have a major shock this weekend at the box office as Boo 2! A Madea Halloween easily took home the top spot.

The eighth film in the Madea series opened with $21.6 million. It is the seventh film in the Madea series to have an opening weekend over $20 million. This opening was $7 million less than Boo! A Madea Halloween’s $28.5 million opening from last year. The original film finished over $70 million domestically. I’m not convinced that the sequel will have the same success.

Geostorm opened in second place with a very unimpressive $13.3 million. The film has a budget of $120 million so it will be tough for this film to make a profit. The reviews of this film aren’t going to help either.

Happy Death Day dropped two spots to third place with $9.4 million and has passed $40 million domestically. The film dropped 64% during its second weekend but I still think the film will have another week in the top five.

Blade Runner 2049 drops two spots to fourth place with $7.1 million. The film has grossed $74 million domestically. Only the Brave opens in fifth place with $6 million.

The Snowman opened in eighth place with a terrible $3.4 million. The film has gotten awful reviews and this will probably be the only week this film is inside the top ten.

Same Kind of Different as Me opened outside the top ten in twelfth place with $2.6 million. It passed $320 million domestically after seven weeks. Kingsman: The Golden Circle is approaching $100 million domestically after five weeks.

We have three new wide releases opening next week including the latest entry in the Saw franchise, Jigsaw.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Warner Bros.: $23.9 million (+4.5%)

Lionsgate: $21.6 million (+17%)

Universal: $16.2 million (-16%)

Sony Pictures: $6 million (+4.5%)

20th Century Fox: $5.8 million (-5.2%)

STX Entertainment: $5.5 million (-7.3%)

Pure Flix Entertainment: $2.6 million (n/a)

Focus Features: $2.2 million (-0.9%)

Open Road: $1.6 million (-1.6%)

Next week’s openings: Jigsaw, Suburbicon, Thank You for Your Service