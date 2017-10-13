Watch: Linkin Park’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shot six days before Chester Bennington’s death

Linkin Park has just released their episode of the popular show Carpool Karaoke onto Facebook, featuring comedian and actor Ken Jeong (The Hangover, Community). The episode is dedicated to the memory of Chester Bennington, who committed suicide on July 20 — only six days after the episode was filmed.

The placard at the beginning reads “With the blessing of Chester’s family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester.”

RELATED: Chester Bennington VMA tribute abruptly cut short

The video itself isn’t as serious, and is instead rather upbeat and comical. Jeong jokes around with the band, suggesting they change their name to “Lin-Ken Park” so that he can be a part of it as well. Jeong also asks Bennington about how he comes up with his trademark scream — which the duo names ‘scringing’ — and the two loudly practice for all to hear. “This is probably the greatest day of my life,” says Bennington.

And, of course, they all jam out to plenty of Linkin Park songs including “Numb” and “In the End,” as well as other well known hits like “Hey Ya” by Outkast, “Under the Bridge” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynard Skynard.

In regards to the airing of the episode, Late Late Show host James Corden and executive producer of Carpool Karaoke told the Associated Press:

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really. It’s completely up to them and that’s a conversation we haven’t even thought about having right now.”

Just finished watching @linkinpark carpool karaoke,I laughed at some parts,cried at others,truly was a amazing video — Sara R/Shinoda (@Candysara16) October 12, 2017

The most touching moment of the video comes when Jeong asks Bennington if he wants his kids (he leaves behind three sons and three daughters) to pursue music. “For me,” Bennington says “I just want my kids to find something they’re passionate about.”

Watch the video below — it’s 23 minutes long, but it’s worth sitting through the whole thing.