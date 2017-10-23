This week on television: October 23 – Michael Jackson’s Halloween, Blindspot and Stranger Things

It’s going to be a great week on television and we’re going to wrap up what’s new right here for the whole week.

That’s right, one stop TV talk for the week. I don’t know about you, but I have been missing some shows because I checked the listings too late and with more new programming ahead no one wants that.

This week, I am very excited for The Good Doctor – it’s really my favorite new show of the season. And I have to say Kevin Probably Saves the World is getting better each episode. If you haven’t checked it out, do! It pulled my tweens away from YouTube to watch TV with me. The other show that both my girls hang out for is The Mick.

I also gave in and succumbed to 9JKL. It’s funny, in a painfully awkward way so no one else watches with me. Yay for quiet time!

NCIS: New Orleans has taken a back seat on my DVR. I think binge-watching when other shows are on break is what’ll happen there. Valor too.

And don’t forget – Blindspot returns to NBC and Stranger Things comes back to Netflix on Friday!

