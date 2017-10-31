Zachary Quinto speaks out against Kevin Spacey’s coming out saying it was a ‘calculated manipulation’

Zachary Quinto is speaking out about how Kevin Spacey chose to admit he is living as a gay man.

Yesterday in a statement responding to assault allegations from Star Trek Discovery star Anthony Rapp, Spacey admitted he has had relationships with both men and women through the years but is now exclusively with men.

Quinto, who struggled with his own public coming out for a long time, lashed out at Spacey saying the statement of being gay was a “calculated manipulation.”

“It is deeply sad and troubling that this is how Kevin Spacey has chosen to come out. Not by standing up as a point of pride — in the light of all his many awards and accomplishments — thus inspiring tens of thousands of struggling LGBTQ kids around the world. But as a calculator manipulation to deflect attention from the very serious accusation that he attempted to molest one.”

He himself kept his private life hidden until 2011 after a suicide of a gay teen. It was then he was moved to use his celebrity from his roles on Heroes and Star Trek to become a voice for the community. He posted in his blog, “… jamey rodemeyer’s life changed mine. and while his death only makes me wish that i had done this sooner – i am eternally grateful to him for being the catalyst for change within me. now i can only hope to serve as the same catalyst for even one other person in this world. that – i believe – is all that we can ask of ourselves and of each other.”

Since the allegations surfaced, Netflix has canceled Spacey’s hit show House of Cards and the internet found an old Family Guy clip now on auto-replay of character Stewie running naked through a mall screaming, “Help me! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement! Help me!”

Read Quinto’s full post: