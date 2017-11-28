60th Annual Grammy Nominees

The nominees for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced earlier today. Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar and Luis Fonsi top the list of nominations along with Jay-Z. Missing from the list entirely is Taylor Swift, while Ed Sheeran earned very few.

In fact, the nine most-nominated artists are people of color, and for the first time since 1999 Album of the Year a white male on the nomination list. That year, it was Sheryl Crow, Garbage, Lauryn Hill, Madonna and Shania Twain, a very female-centric selection.

The new artist nominations went to Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA.

Song of the year includes “Despacito,” “4:44,” “Issues,” “1-800-273-8255,” and “That’s What I Like”

Movie soundtrack nominations went to Baby Driver, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2, Hidden Figures: The Album, La La Land and Moana: The Songs.

The 2018 Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Here is a partial list of nominees:

Record of the year

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Album of the year

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” – Lorde

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Song of the year

“Despacito”

“4:44”

“Issues”

“1-800-273-8255”

“That’s What I Like”

Best new artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best pop solo performance

“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” – Kesha

“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga

“What About Us” – Pink

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

Best pop duo/group performance

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Kaleidoscope” – Coldplay

“Lust for Life” – Lana Del Rey

“Evolve” – Imagine Dragons

Rainbow – Kesha

“Joanne” – Lady Gaga

“÷ (Divide)” – Ed Sheeran

Best rock performance

“You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” – Chris Cornell

“Run” – Foo Fighters

“No Good” – Kaleo

“Go To War” – Nothing More

Best rock album

“Emperor Of Sand” – Mastodon

“Hardwired…To Self-Destruct ” – Metallica

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” – Nothing More

“Villains” – Queens Of The Stone Age

“A Deeper Understanding” – The War On Drugs

Best rap performance

“Bounce Back” – Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee” – Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best rap album

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Culture” – Migos

“Laila’s Wisdom” – Rapsody

“Flower Boy ” – Tyler, The Creator

Best country song

“Better Man”

“Body Like A Back Road”

“Broken Halos”

“Drinkin’ Problem”

“Tin Man”

Best country album

“Cosmic Hallelujah” – Kenny Chesney

“Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum

“The Breaker” – Little Big Town

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6lack – 6LACK

“Awaken, my Love!” – Childish Gambino

American Teen – Khalid

CTRL – SZA

Starboy – The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

Freudian – Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule – Ledisi

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Gumbo- Pj Morton

Feel The Real – Musiq Soulchild

Best New Age Album

Reflection – Brian Eno

Songversation: Medicine – India.arie

Dancing on Water – Peter Kater

Sacred Journey Of Ku-kai, Volume 5 – Kitaro

Spiral Revelation – Steve Roach

Best Latin Pop Album

Lo Único Constante – Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte – Juanes

Amar Y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017 – La Santa Cecilia

Musas (un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos) – Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado – Shakira

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Baby Driver

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Hidden Figures: The Album

La La Land

Moana: The Songs

Best Music Video

Up All Night – Beck

Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar

Romagosa, video producers

Makeba – Jain

Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors;

Yodelice, video producer

The Story of O.J. – JAY-Z

Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors;

Daniel Midgley, video producer

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors;

Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K.

Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers

1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video

producer

See the full list of nominees at Grammy.com.