TheCelebrityCafe.com

AMAs 2017 – musical performances you should not miss

P!NK, KELLY CLARKSON, AMAs

One of the best parts of the AMAs are the performances – and watching other stars crush on the performers.

While most performances went off without a hitch, there has been some controversy.

The most talked about issue was P!nk’s reaction to Christina Aguilera’s tribute to Whitney Houston. P!nk stands by her statement that she was crying, not cringing during the performance. She even tweeted:

Then there is the lip-syncing accusations surrounding recent organ transplantee Selena Gomez. Twitter was not cutting her any slack.

Of course, there were the beyond amazing performances. Lady Gaga wasn’t even at the AMAs to perform and she nailed it! Gaga is on her Joanne tour in  Washington, D.C.and performed for the AMAs on that stage, while still making a red carpet appearance honoring the late designer Azzedine Alaïa.

P!nk saw Gaga and raised her one with her aerial stunt that went way beyond Lada Gaga’s Superbowl entrance with her performance of  “Beautiful Trauma.” Not only was she 100 stories high, she was pitch perfect.

Here’s who performed at last night’s AMAs:

Alessia Cara & Zedd

THE 2017 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS(r) – The “2017 American Music Awards,” the world’s biggest fan-voted award show, broadcasts live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19 (8:00–11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Image Group LA)
ZEDD, ALESSIA CARA

BTS

BTS
(ABC/Image Group LA)

Christina Aguilera

CHRISTINA AGUILERA
(ABC/Image Group LA)


Demi Lovato

DEMI LOVATO
(ABC/Image Group LA)

Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso ft. Florida Georgia Line & watt

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, HAILEE STEINFELD, ALESSO
(ABC/Image Group LA)

Imagine Dragons & Khalid

KHALID, IMAGINE DRAGONS
(ABC/Image Group LA)

Kelly Clarkson

P!NK, KELLY CLARKSON
(ABC/Image Group LA)

Lady Gaga

Niall Horan

NIALL HORAN
(ABC/Image Group LA)

Nick Jonas

NICK JONAS
(ABC/Image Group LA)

P!nk


Portugal. The Man

PORTUGAL. THE MAN
(ABC/Image Group LA)

Selena Gomez

SELENA GOMEZ
(ABC/Image Group LA)

Shawn Mendes

SHAWN MENDES
(ABC/Image Group LA)

Check out all the performances here from ABC.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Angela Corry

Managing Editor

I am a writer at heart, boss by nature and the managing editor of TheCelebrityCafe.com.