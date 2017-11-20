AMAs 2017 – musical performances you should not miss

One of the best parts of the AMAs are the performances – and watching other stars crush on the performers.

While most performances went off without a hitch, there has been some controversy.

The most talked about issue was P!nk’s reaction to Christina Aguilera’s tribute to Whitney Houston. P!nk stands by her statement that she was crying, not cringing during the performance. She even tweeted:

Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s 🤘🏽✌🏼❤️ https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ — P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017

Then there is the lip-syncing accusations surrounding recent organ transplantee Selena Gomez. Twitter was not cutting her any slack.

Worst lip sync performance goes to Selena Gomez #AMAs 🤦🏻‍♂️ — BeantownRob (@reydenberg) November 20, 2017

Just to be clear, 70-something year old Diana Ross is singing live; Pink scaled a building singing live upside down; and Selena Gomez sat on the ground and couldn’t even lip sync correctly… Girl? #AMAs — Alyson Baxter (@alysonbaxter) November 20, 2017

Of course, there were the beyond amazing performances. Lady Gaga wasn’t even at the AMAs to perform and she nailed it! Gaga is on her Joanne tour in Washington, D.C.and performed for the AMAs on that stage, while still making a red carpet appearance honoring the late designer Azzedine Alaïa.

P!nk saw Gaga and raised her one with her aerial stunt that went way beyond Lada Gaga’s Superbowl entrance with her performance of “Beautiful Trauma.” Not only was she 100 stories high, she was pitch perfect.

Here’s who performed at last night’s AMAs:

Alessia Cara & Zedd

BTS

Christina Aguilera



Demi Lovato

Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso ft. Florida Georgia Line & watt

Imagine Dragons & Khalid

Kelly Clarkson

Lady Gaga

Niall Horan

Nick Jonas

P!nk



Portugal. The Man

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Check out all the performances here from ABC.