AMAs 2017 – Who dressed the best on the red carpet?

The 2017 American Music Awards, held last night in Los Angeles brought together more than just the best in music. Fashion reigned throughout the night starting on the red carpet.

The show, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, showed off some classic, classy, funky and trendy styles.

Selena Gomez went blonde, there was quite a bit of leather, most of the kids looked better than the adults and the men stepped it up big time.

Then, of course, there was Diana Ross. The legend was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award brought out a show-stopping goth look complete with cape and daring headpiece.

Here are the best of the best, in no particular order, from last night’s red carpet.