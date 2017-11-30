Andrea Rene gamer five fun facts about this Game Award for Trending Gamer Nominee

Andrea Rene is a popular gamer who has been nominated for The Game Award for Trending Gamer. In addition to being a world-class gamer, she is also an on-camera host, producer and writer covering pop culture and gaming. She offers video commentary weekly on the What’s Good Games podcast. She is also co-host of the video game news show Kinda Funny Games Daily.

This pretty red-head is a staple on red carpet events related to pop culture and gaming and is making a name for herself as a good show analyst and interviewer.

