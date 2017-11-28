Angela Landsbury getting trolled for saying ‘women are partially to blame’

Angela Landsbury is facing severe backlash from her comments in a Radio Times interview from Nov. 29 where she shared her belief that women have some culpability when it comes to sexual harassment.

Social media is exploding and people are already trying to shame the 92-year-old actress for voicing her opinion on a delicate matter as reported in USA Today.

“There are two sides to this coin,” Angela Lansbury, said. “We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today.”

Landsbury did not exonerate the perpetrators either, but she believes that this abhorrent behavior does not exist in a vacuum.

“We must sometimes take blame, women,” she continued. “I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”

Twitter lit up with people chiming in on both sides of the issue. Some trolls were Tweeting awful things like “Oh no, she better not be dead. Oh, wait it’s worse.”

I have been friends with Angela Lansbury for over 20 years, but I can't stand with her on this. The backlash is going to break her heart. I think this will kill her, literally. She has no friends left in this town. Goodbye, my old friend. pic.twitter.com/XDshHjDkWt — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) November 28, 2017

She is best known as Jessica Fletcher in the long-running mystery TV series Murder, She Wrote and as the voice of Mrs. Potts in the animated Disney classic Beauty and the Beast. She will be seen in the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns that is expected out in 2018.

Angela Landsbury has not yet responded to the fallout she has received from her interview and she herself does not have a Twitter handle.