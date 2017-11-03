Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and supermodel Kate Upton to be wed this weekend

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

This may just be the best week of Justin Verlander’s life.  Not only did the Houston Astros win the World Series, but he and long-time fiancée  actress and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Kate Upton are getting married in Italy this weekend.

The couple had been together since 2014, and USA Today reported that he proposed just before the 2016 season. They confirmed their engagement at the Met Gala last spring.

Verlander has credited Upton’s support for his success at a successful transition to the Astros

Virginia native, Verlander had been pitching for the Detroit Tigers for 13 seasons and has a string of great accomplishments on the ball field. He has pitched a few no-hitters and in 2011 he achieved the Pitching Triple Crown by unanimously winning the AL Cy Young Award, the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award and the Sporting News Player of the Year Award.  This year, he was named the 2017 MVP for the American League Championship Series.

Upton is from Michigan and has been numerous ad campaigns and has graced the cover of many magazines.  Her first film role was in Tower Heist in 2011.  She also appeared in The Other Woman in 2014.

Upton was spotted in the stands during the playoffs and the World Series, wearing Astros gear.

🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on

While Upton was filling in for Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly and Michael, she said that she was forbidden by the New York Yankees from wearing Detroit Tigers’ gear at the Yankee Stadium when attending games where Verlander was the pitcher.

She was seen kissing her sweetie after the Astros defeated the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

Should the 6’ 5” pitcher and his 5’10″ bride have kids one day, it is likely that he/she will be one tall kid.

Best wishes to the happy couple.

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.

