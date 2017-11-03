Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and supermodel Kate Upton to be wed this weekend

This may just be the best week of Justin Verlander’s life. Not only did the Houston Astros win the World Series, but he and long-time fiancée actress and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Kate Upton are getting married in Italy this weekend.

The couple had been together since 2014, and USA Today reported that he proposed just before the 2016 season. They confirmed their engagement at the Met Gala last spring.

Verlander has credited Upton’s support for his success at a successful transition to the Astros

Virginia native, Verlander had been pitching for the Detroit Tigers for 13 seasons and has a string of great accomplishments on the ball field. He has pitched a few no-hitters and in 2011 he achieved the Pitching Triple Crown by unanimously winning the AL Cy Young Award, the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award and the Sporting News Player of the Year Award. This year, he was named the 2017 MVP for the American League Championship Series.

Upton is from Michigan and has been numerous ad campaigns and has graced the cover of many magazines. Her first film role was in Tower Heist in 2011. She also appeared in The Other Woman in 2014.

Upton was spotted in the stands during the playoffs and the World Series, wearing Astros gear.

While Upton was filling in for Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly and Michael, she said that she was forbidden by the New York Yankees from wearing Detroit Tigers’ gear at the Yankee Stadium when attending games where Verlander was the pitcher.

She was seen kissing her sweetie after the Astros defeated the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

Should the 6’ 5” pitcher and his 5’10″ bride have kids one day, it is likely that he/she will be one tall kid.

Best wishes to the happy couple.