Azzedine Alaïa, Fashion Icon and Designer Dead at 82

Azzedine Alaïa, 82, considered one of the most uncompromising and influential designers of the past 40 years, has died of a heart attack in Paris.

Alaïa is remembered equally for both his brilliant designs as well as a nearly complete rejection of the traditional fashion system.

His creations have been worn by some of the most famous and fashionable women of the 21st Century, and his design ethic was based around the female form itself. He was known widely as the King of Cling because of his tight adherence to the body.

Alaïa believed that the artificial deadlines imposed by the commercial cycle had corrupted the creativity that should be at the heart of the art form of fashion design. He often ignored set show calenders. Instead he had openings and presentations when he felt the new collection was ready, and to hell with the scheduling demands of retailers and fashion press.

As a result he was surrounded by supporters and a system that admired and agreed with his approach. Perhaps mirroring a social realization that inspiration is more valuable mass production in an age of globalized machine process, he became a stand for the human value of creativity. Of striving to perfect an individual aesthetic, uncompromised by the pressure to conform to production deadlines..

His kitchen, became a bit of a modern Salon, a place that attracted lunch and dinner klatches of the famous, the gifted, the intellectuals and the merely wealthy. He would often cook personally for guests like Julian Schnable (or alternatively, the Kardashians) whilst engaging in passionate discussion to all hours of the night.

Model Ava McAvoy, one of the designers close young friends and widely considered his recent muse, told Celebrity Cafe that “Fashion is Dead, There is no reason to model anymore”