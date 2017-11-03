Bella Thorne stars in Liam Payne’s new music video for ‘Bedroom Floor’

Bella Thorne is really getting down and dirty with music videos lately.

The former Disney star has added work with One Direction’s Liam Payne to her resume, starring in his soon-to-be-released music video for “Bedroom Floor.”

This comes just after she worked with social media influencer Logan Paul on his video, “Outta My Hair.”

You said it was over, but your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, the lyrics go.

So what is the video showing? Payne shared on Twitter, “The concept for the video is that I am speaking on Bella’s behalf, so I am her thoughts and what she’s thinking about this guy who she’s got a relationship with, which is a little bit broken.

“But it’s very nice. I like the fact that it is empowering on the woman’s side, because it’s not often that you see it from this angle,” he continues. “So I think it’s going to be really cool.”

While we wait for the full video to drop, check out the full song here: