Blake Shelton is named People’s Sexiest Man Alive – and just wants to rub it in Adam Levine’s face

I’m too sexy for my… Pickle?

Blake Shelton, country music star and most-winningest judge on NBC’s The Voice (5 of 12 seasons) has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2017.

I am eating a pickle. A sexy wet pickle… #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

The tall, ruggedly handsome star who has piercing blue eyes and a strong taste for vodka may not be comfortable in the role, which he give credit for girlfriend Gwen Stefani for pushing him to accept, but he sure makes it a lot of fun.

His response to the nomination, “Y’all must be running out of people.”

Shelton also found the role to be a great way to torture fellow SMA winner Adam Levine(2013), who so far has been considered the sexier of the two. He told People, “I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass. As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

Truly though, even if Blake weren’t hotter than Channing Tatum (2012), his sense of humor, his charm and how he constantly rescues strangers would easily put him at the top of the pile.

What does he think people find sexy about him? His man-boobs. Seriously, he said that.

He is embracing the title, being particularly happy about getting his own emoji:

And he is also getting some tips from fellow SMA winner Hugh Jackman (2008) who’s bromance with Ryan Reynolds (2010) may be as epic as Blake and Adam’s.

Hey @blakeshelton … take it from me … humble only gets you so far. Milk the sexy status for ALL it’s worth. The reign goes all too quickly. Just ask @VancityReynolds @people — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 15, 2017

Check out his big reveal to Adam Levine below and tell us what you think of this year’s Sexiest Man Alive!