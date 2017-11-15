Lunar Lander Dance Commander offer up a synth-heavy and retro ’80s-inspired sound on their debut EP, ‘Liquid Smooth’

Canadian rockers Lunar Lander Dance Commander reveal their debut EP, Liquid Smooth, which is a contagious blend of alt-rock fusion with some New Wave grooves.

Originally the moniker the band wanted to go by, “Liquid Smooth” became the title of the band’s debut EP. Divided by the band name, the group instead settled on Lunar Lander Dance Commander, a decidedly more kick-ass name for the band.

Lunar Lander Dance Commander consists of Stephanie Wilkinson (lead vocals, synth, and kazobo), Donny Reddekop: (guitar and vocals), Chris Smith (bass and vocals), and Steve McNeil (drums).

The EP opens up with “Creeper” that starts out with a bunch of catcalls being called out. Sung with attitude, a high dose of rock ‘n’ roll is elicited by these cosmic ringing guitars and heavy rhythms on the bassline. Overall, a playful track, the fun-loving vibe is loosened over the effect of grandiose guitars waving this out of this world fare into the stratospheres with its great catchy and upbeat vibe.

The second track, “We Won’t Go,” is paved with a groovy sound coming from the soaring synths. Sung with speedy duress, the song slows down in the refrain for more of a slow-jamming groove. Wilkinson strings along these fiery lyrics peppered with radio-active guitar fares and rapid drums. About keeping their love strong and the fire going, the upbeat cadence really showcases a strong high energy vibe on this track.

“Free” traces the sounds of the violin on this track. A completely different vibe on this track than on the previous, this ballad has a slower saunter. The sweet sounds coming from Wilkinson’s crystalline vocals creates a beatific sound. The heartfelt track is filled with robust guitars and continue to give off a big banging sound as the ballad turns into an energized anthem mid-track. This free-spirited, great flowing track embraces a care-free, wild side as a wall of long-striding guitars erupt toward the end of the song.

“Open Your Eye” has a big energized sound that collides with un-relinquishing guitars that will destroy all preconceived notions of rock music. The vocals are spewed in quick succession with rapid-fire propulsion. Insane drumming accompanies the vocals and a cacophony of guitars and bass rhythms. Viewers be warned: This is an unnerving and extremely excitable track.

“Rooftop Renegade” follows through with a moody bass line and high-ranging guitar licks. About a rooftop get-together “where the party just can’t stop,” this party anthem follows a rooftop gathering that sort of gets out of hand. An uproarious, feel-good vibe feeds into the over the top rooftop bash.

“Free (Soak It In Remix)” contains a magical sense to the track. Wilkinson’s vocals are dubbed over by auto-tunes and with some revved up retro electronic beats, gives this song an 80’s New Wave feel to the track. The remix definitely adds a dynamic dance vibe to the original composition. The energized beats give off a lively dimension to the catchy and upbeat vibe.

An uncanny energy strokes the flames for some fun-loving tracks on Liquid Smooth. Lunar Lander Dance Commander molds some funky tunes with a feel-good vibe: on tracks like “Free (Soak It In Remix),” where the band brandishes a retro ’80s vibe, filled with a New Wave beat, and on “Rooftop Renegade” which is a pure party song, an anthem for those who want to rage all night long.

A textual gambit filled with alt-rock, New Wave nuances and a wall of guitars straddled with rapid drums and dance-worthy rhythms transposes each electric track into some out of this world synergy.

Liquid Smooth is worth your while if you are looking for some modern compositions in the form of ’80s-inspired contemporary fare dressed in high-energy synths, and a fun-loving attitude. Be sure you have a listen today!