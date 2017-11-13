Carlos Beltran retires after Houston Astros first World Series win

Carlos Beltran announced his retirement after his 20th season playing major league baseball.
Beltran made the announcement on the Player’s Tribune, writing:
I am blessed to have played this game for 20 years.
I am blessed to have played for so many great organizations.
I am blessed to have shared all of my experiences with my wife and my three kids, my family and friends. To have so many loving fans. To have been able to build a school in Puerto Rico and change the lives of so many kids. To have won the Roberto Clemente Award, which is the greatest honor I could have ever received as a ballplayer.
And I am blessed to be a champion.
But now, my time as a player has come to an end.
Today, I am officially announcing my retirement.
Muchas gracias, béisbol.
I can’t wait for what the next chapter holds.
The outfielder is going out at the top after helping the Houston Astros win their first World Series. He grabbed the chance to go back to the Astros knowing his time in the game was limited to finish what they started in 2004.
The 40-year-old player played for a variety of teams including the Astros, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants.
Now, let’s see if he gets a gig on Dancing With The Stars like David Ross did when he retired from last year’s World Series champions, the Chicago Cubs.