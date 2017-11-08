Charlie Sheen accused of raping Corey Haim [REPORT]

A friend of the late Corey Haim has come forward to accuse Charlie Sheen of rape.

Dominick Brascia has spoken out with claims that Sheen sodomized Haim on the set of Lucas when Haim was 13. Sheen was 19 at the time.

The former Knight Rider actor told the National Enquirer:

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

The Enquirer also claims this statement backs up other accounts from friends of both actors about the encounters.

This information comes out after Corey Feldman began naming names after decades of accusations of pedophilia and sexual assault in Hollywood. In his book, Coreyography, he wrote:

“At some point during the filming [of Lucas, Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do.’

“So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.”

In addition, other members of the Lucas cast and on-set team recounted other liaisons with Sheen while filming.

While this information has not been reported to or vetted by police, Sheen’s ex-wife Denise Richards signed a declaration to the court to stop her daughter’s overnight visits with Sheen after she found child pornography website on his computer. According to the Daily Mail, her statement said the websites ‘promoted very young girls, who looked underage to me with pigtails, braces and no pubic hair performing oral sex with each other.’