Chef Carla Delange’s Truffle Fettuccini

Chef Carla Delange presents

Truffle Fettuccini

The Fossil River Truffle spray salt is a wonderful way to season your food. The spray action allows for even coverage of salt and flavor. I chose to season the noodles heavily with the truffle spray in this dish so the noodles would act as a sponge to soak in all the earthy flavor of delicious truffles. When using this spray salt, it is lower in sodium naturally so you can use it liberally without the harm of over salting your foods. Enjoy as a finishing salt or even throughout the layers of cooking your dish.

Prep 10 minutes

Cook time 20 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 bunch fresh organic asparagus, cut 1 inch on bias

1 box Maitake mushrooms, separated into smaller pieces

1 box Enoki Mushrooms, separated into smaller pieces

1 box Shiitake Mushrooms, stems removed and sliced long ways

2-3 cloves garlic chopped

1 large shallot chopped

2-3 tablespoons fresh thyme

Pepper

Fossil River Truffle spray salt

1 tablespoon Coconut oil

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

Olive oil for garnish

Instructions

Cook the pasta based on instructions from its manufacturer’s packaging. Cooking time will depend on dried or fresh pasta. Once cooked reserve 1 cup of the pasta water for use later and strain pasta then rinse with cold water and set aside.

In a large saute pan heat the coconut oil on medium to high heat. Once hot, add the shallot and garlic and saute for about 20-30 seconds. Next, add all mushrooms and asparagus as well as half of the thyme. Once all the mushrooms and vegetables begin to soften you can begin spraying 5-10 sprays of the truffle spray and sprinkle some black pepper over the pan. Be sure to spray the truffle salt in different stages of cooking to really bring in the truffle flavor.

Once the mushrooms and veggies are cooked, you can add the pasta and a little of the reserved pasta water to help unstick the noodles. Also, add more sprays of the truffle spray (5-7 pumps of the spray). Gently mix everything together and turn off the stove. Add the parmesan cheese to allow to melt together and gently mix the dish more to incorporate the cheese.

Serve hot and garnish with more fresh thyme, olive oil drizzle and a couple more sprays of the truffle salt.