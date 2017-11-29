Clay Walker, country music star talks about his new album, battle with MS and family news

Clay Walker has a lot to be grateful for.  He is about to release a new album, his family just welcomed a brand new baby boy and he has managed to thrive despite being diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) more than 20 years ago.

As it is National Family Caregivers Month, he wanted to express his personal gratitude towards his wife, Jessica, and family, friends and professionals who not only help him but to celebrate the unsung heroes who take care of other people every day.

Walker’s debut single “What’s It to You” reached Number One on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles in 1993.  He continued to achieve more success through his self-titled first album.  Over the past 20 years, he released eleven more hit albums.  He has had six number one singles in total so far including “Live Until I Die”, Dreaming with My Eyes Open”, “If I Could Make a Living,” “This Woman and This Man” and “Rumor Has It.”

Just a few years, Walker was diagnosed with MS.  After help from doctors, family and friends, he started fighting back against the disease and in 2003 he launched his own charity Band Against MS to help other people who are also afflicted.

Clay Walker spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about his new album, his family and brand new baby, his story of battling MS from diagnosis to date, what is his trifecta for leading a happy life, the importance of National Family Caregivers Month, how he manages his disease while maintaining a busy tour schedule what he likes to do for fun and more.

For more information about Clay Walker visit this site and be sure to thank caretakers for National Family Caregivers Month,

Michelle Tompkins

