‘Coco’ dethrones ‘Justice League’ for Thanksgiving weekend box office

Disney delivered yet another strong opening weekend during Thanksgiving as its latest animated feature Coco was the box office leader.

Coco opened on Wednesday and brought in $49 million during the weekend and brought its five-day opening gross to $71.2 million. This is the fourth largest Thanksgiving weekend three and five-day opening weekends. Coco hopes to have the same box office success as last year’s Moana.

Justice League dropped to second place after a 57% drop during its second weekend. The superhero team brought in $40.7 million and passed $170 million domestically. My early prediction is that the film will finish just shy of $300 million domestically.

Wonder finished in third place with $22.3 million and is close to passing $70 million domestically. Thor: Ragnarok finished in fourth place with $16.8 million and is approaching $280 million domestically. Ragnarok is now the tenth largest release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daddy’s Home 2 rounds out the top five with $13.2 million and just passed $70 million domestically. Roman J. Israel, Esq. jumped into the top ten this weekend finishing in ninth place. Denzel Washington’s latest film opened Wednesday and brought in $6.2 million over its first five days.

Coco will likely repeat as box office champion next weekend as we don’t have any new wide releases opening. The Disaster Artist, starring James Franco will be opening in limited markets.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Disney: $65.8 million (+44%)

Warner Bros.: $40.7 million (-55.9%)

Lionsgate: $22.9 million (-5.8%)

Paramount Pictures: $13.2 million (-1.6%)

20th Century Fox: $13.2 million (-0.9%)

STX Entertainment: $5.1 million (-2%)

Sony Pictures: $4.5 million (-5.6%)

Fox Searchlight: $4.4 million (+3.3%)

A24: $4.4 million (+1.4%)

Bleecker Street: $1.3 million (n/a)

Next week’s openings: The Disaster Artist (limited)