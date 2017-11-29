Come celebrate this holiday season with Janelle Nadeau’s Christmas album, ‘Star Of Night’

Vancouver harpist Janelle Nadeau is known for her dynamic solo performances, drawing from a steady influence of classical, Celtic, original and contemporary tunes. Nadeau is the acting principal harpist with the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and she regularly performs with Vancouver’s Turning Point Ensemble.

She has shared the stage with everyone from Diana Krall and Kanye West to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

In 2016, she founded the Nadeau Ensemble, who began the Prairie Christmas Tour, which the artist will be planning for a forthcoming album release and tour in support of her Christmas album, entitled, Star Of Night.

Come and celebrate the true Christmas spirit with Janelle Nadeau. The Vancouver vocalist and harpist is bringing her Christmas album filled with a selection of songs that will put you in the Yuletide cheer.

Star of Night offers a fresh perspective to old Christmas classics like “Oh Come, Oh Come, Emmanuel,” “Silent Night,” “What Child Is This,” and “Oh Come Ye Faithful” that breathes a breath of fresh air with rare instrumental accompaniments and chord changes.

Step back in time more than 2,000 years ago to the town of Bethlehem with Christmas carols, “We Three Kings” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” Be swept away by the Celtic-influenced, “Do You Hear What I Hear” and be reinvigorated by the classic rendition of, “Huron Carol.”

The album also comes with a few surprises including a duet with Nadeau and Stephen Fisk, who also plays the guitar on the record. “Peace On Earth” is an inspiring cover of a U2 song. Nadeau adds her own unique twist to the Irish rock band’s track.

Imbued with the touch of innovation, Nadeau showcases her skills on the harp with marked craftsmanship. Along with Nadeau’s celestial vocals are beatific strings that exhibit ethereal sounds, both unearthly and soothing.

With all the fundamentals that make Christmas special, mark this holiday season with these Christmas gems on Star Of Night.

This Christmas become more attuned to these winter celebrations, and have a listen today!