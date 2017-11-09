Comedian Louis C.K. accused of sexual misconduct

The screening for I Love You, Daddy, a new film from Louis C.K., was canceled just hours before it was set to premiere. While representatives cited “unexpected circumstances” as the reasoning, this announcement comes just after a New York Times story accusing the comedian/actor of sexual misconduct with five women was posted earlier today, Nov. 9.

The story details several accounts where Louis C.K. would ask his coworkers whether he could masturbate in front of them, to which they all declined. These events occurred to Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov in 2002, Abby Schachner in 2003, Rebecca Corry in 2005 and a fifth anonymous victim.

“He was a comedian they admired,” the New York Times article says, detailing Goodman and Wolov’s reports. “The women would be together. His intentions seemed collegial. As soon as they sat down in his room, still wrapped in their winter jackets and hats, Louis C.K. asked if he could take out his penis, the women said.”

Louis C.K. did not respond when The Times reached out to him. Lewis Kay — his publicist — said via the New York Times: “Louis is not going to answer any questions.”

Following the breaking story, Louis C.K. abruptly canceled his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, being replaced by William H. Macy.

I Love You, Daddy is a film that was set to premiere next week, which Louis C.K. wrote, directed and stars in. The comedy tells of a TV writer trying to stop his young daughter (Chloe Grace Moretz) from starting a relationship with an older filmmaker (John Malkovich). The film, according to the New York Times, also contains a joke in which a character pretends to masturbate in front of a group of people.

The Times article also details accounts of Louis C.K.’s manager, Dave Becky, attempting to keep Louis C.K.’s misdoings quiet. “I don’t recall the exact specifics of the conversation, but know I never threatened anyone,” Becky wrote in an email. Lee Kernis — one of the women’s managers — says, however, that his behavior toward the women had been “offensive.”

“Sadly, I’ve come to learn that Louis C.K.’s victims are not only real, but many are actual friends of mine within the comedy community,” said comedian Tig Notaro, one of the few in the business to speak out negatively against him prior to this news, via The New York Times.

At this time, I Love You, Daddy is still slated for release Nov. 17. However, considering this story is just breaking, that’s likely to change.