Corey Feldman names abuser on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’

Corey Feldman has stood by his claims of sex abuse and pedophilia in Hollywood for decades, but until yesterday he did not name names in a public forum.

While sitting with Dr. Oz, Feldman called the Los Angeles Police Department to report the alleged sexual assault.

“I want to give them the names of everybody. I told them that. I said, ‘Look, I’m going to give you the names of everybody I have any knowledge of and I would like you to start putting the pressure on all of them,” he told Dr. Oz.

Because of confidentiality issues the call itself could not be recorded by the show.

Feldman named Jon Grissom as the man who assaulted him when he was 14 years old. The show’s producers found out that Grissom, who’s full name is, Cloyd Jon Grissom, is currently living in Mexica after being convicted as a sex offender in 2003, but is unregistered as on in the United States, according to FOX News.

After the call, Kelly Hoover, a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office gave this statement: “We are aware of the statements that Mr. Feldman is making regarding an investigation in 1993. Our records do not indicate that he named any suspects. If he has any information regarding a crime or crimes that occurred, we encourage him to contact our office or his local law enforcement agency.”

The investigation in question is one where the police questioned Feldman about Michael Jackson, who the actor still adamantly claims did not abuse him in any way.

Feldman has asked that other predators come forward and admit what they have done so the child actors themselves do not have to continue the torturous path of naming them.

