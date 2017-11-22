David Cassidy, ‘Partridge Family’ teen heartthrob dies at age 67

David Cassidy, ’70s singer and TV star, died at the age of 67 in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida hospital complications from dementia and organ failure.

The news was confirmed by his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen, “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years,” she said.

Born into a superstar family, Cassidy was the progeny of actor and singer Jack Cassidy, and actress Evelyn Ward.

He is father’s second wife, actress and singer Shirley Jones, portrayed his mother in the show that made him infamous, The Partridge Family.

The role of Keith Partridge, which had him singing for television, also launched Cassidy’s real-life music career.

With a following that would put Harry Styles to shame, his female fans adored everything about the star. In fact, the effect he had on them was referred to as “Cassidymania.”

The music he created was part of the bubblegum pop genre, which was popular in the late ’60s, and targeted tweens and teens.

Cassidy released seven albums during his career which earned him 24 gold and platinum recordings and four consecutive multi-platinum LPs.

He left both The Partridge Family and touring in 1974 after a show in London’s White City Stadium left 14-year-old Bernadette Whelan dead and nearly 800 injured in a crush in to get close in front of him while he was performing.

He continued songwriting and singing and eventually made a comeback in the ’90s with single “Lyin’ to Myself” which hit the American Top 40 and was released on Enigma Records.

Alchohol abuse issues in the 2010s had him in rehab after multiple DWIs. He filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

It was just this year he announced, after a fall off stage, that he had been diagnosed with dementia, something that his mother suffered from.

He is survived by his son Beau, daughter Katie and three brothers: Shaun, Ryan and Patrick.

The family has chosen to have Cassidy cremated and hold a celebration instead of a memorial, according to the Blast.

According to The New York Daily News, they are also planning a public celebration for fans to mourn the beloved star.