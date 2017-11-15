‘Deadpool 2’ goes full Bob Ross in first trailer

The Deadpool 2 marketing campaign has officially kicked off, Fox has released the first teaser trailer — entitled “Wet on Wet” — for the upcoming film.

The majority of the teaser pokes fun at the late great Bob Ross — the artist known for his instructional PBS show entitled The Joy of Painting. In the trailer, we see Ryan Reynolds imitating Ross — afro and all — throwing backhanded comments in true Deadpool style.

“Wish I could jump in there and roll around in all that cascading white powder,” Reynolds says in the video when looking at a painting of a snowy mountain landscape. “Yeah, just get high on all of life’s splendor. God, I love cocaine. So much.”

About halfway through the trailer, we’re introduced to actual footage — seen in a brief montage that features several different characters. In these moments we see our first look at Josh Brolin’s Cable, as well as the return of Wilson (Reynolds), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams).

This footage only last about a good ten seconds, however, as we then return to Reynolds and his palette. The video ends with a ‘finished painting’ of characters from Deadpool 2 placed inside the infamous “Freedom from Want” Norman Rockwell painting.

Along with the previously mentioned stars, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus and T.J. Miller as Weasel will be returning for the sequel. Deadpool 2 will also welcome newcomers Zazie Beetz as Domino, which was teased in the post-credits scene of the first Deadpool, and Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople). David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) is taking over directorial duties from Tim Miller.

credit: YouTube

“After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste,” Fox’s description under the trailer reads, obviously intended as a joke. “Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor — finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Humorous as it may be, we’ll have to wait until June 1, 2018, to see what Deadpool 2 is actually about. Watch the trailer here and let us know in the comments below if you’re excited to see the return of Wade Wilson.