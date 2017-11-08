Derek Theler talks about new Marvel series and how he #WarriorsUp against diabetes

Derek Theler

When Freeform’s Baby Daddy star Derek Theler was three-years-old, his parents were concerned that he was always thirsty and wasn’t acting right. They took him to the doctor where they discovered that he had Type 1 Diabetes.

They were worried that he and his sister (who also has T1D) would not be able to have normal childhoods, but with the advancement of medicine, both continue to thrive.

Wanting to learn more about the science of his disease, he graduated with a degree in sports medicine and nutrition.  Then the 6’6” Theler started modeling, soon commercial work followed.  He landed a few minor roles on TV in series such as The Middle, Cougar Town and The Hills.

In 2012 he got the part of Danny Wheeler on Baby Daddy.  He continued to work on other projects.  This year, he was cast as  Craig Hollis/Mister Immortal in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Freeform series New Warriors, but he always maintained a passion for philanthropy, especially charities related to diabetes.

More than 3 million Americans are currently living with type 1 diabetes and upwards of 40,000 people are diagnosed each year (CDC). That number is expected to grow to five million by 2050.

Derek Theler spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about his diagnosis, how he got started in acting, what is so cool about his new character on the upcoming Marvel Series New Warriors, the importance of National Diabetes Awareness Month, how Dexcom has helped him, what is the #WarriorUp campaign, what he likes to do for fun and more.

For every Warrior Call photo or video posted in November on Facebook or Instagram with hashtag #WarriorUP, Dexcom will donate one dollar (up to $250,000) to diabetes charities, including Children with Diabetes, JDRF, Beyond Type 1, TCOYD and College Diabetes Network.

For more information about Derek Theler go here and for more information on #WarriorUp check this out.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.