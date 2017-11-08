Derek Theler talks about new Marvel series and how he #WarriorsUp against diabetes

When Freeform’s Baby Daddy star Derek Theler was three-years-old, his parents were concerned that he was always thirsty and wasn’t acting right. They took him to the doctor where they discovered that he had Type 1 Diabetes.

They were worried that he and his sister (who also has T1D) would not be able to have normal childhoods, but with the advancement of medicine, both continue to thrive.

Wanting to learn more about the science of his disease, he graduated with a degree in sports medicine and nutrition. Then the 6’6” Theler started modeling, soon commercial work followed. He landed a few minor roles on TV in series such as The Middle, Cougar Town and The Hills.

In 2012 he got the part of Danny Wheeler on Baby Daddy. He continued to work on other projects. This year, he was cast as Craig Hollis/Mister Immortal in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Freeform series New Warriors, but he always maintained a passion for philanthropy, especially charities related to diabetes.

More than 3 million Americans are currently living with type 1 diabetes and upwards of 40,000 people are diagnosed each year (CDC). That number is expected to grow to five million by 2050.

Derek Theler spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about his diagnosis, how he got started in acting, what is so cool about his new character on the upcoming Marvel Series New Warriors, the importance of National Diabetes Awareness Month, how Dexcom has helped him, what is the #WarriorUp campaign, what he likes to do for fun and more.

For every Warrior Call photo or video posted in November on Facebook or Instagram with hashtag #WarriorUP, Dexcom will donate one dollar (up to $250,000) to diabetes charities, including Children with Diabetes, JDRF, Beyond Type 1, TCOYD and College Diabetes Network.

For more information about Derek Theler go here and for more information on #WarriorUp check this out.