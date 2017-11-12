Dua Lipa: 5 things you need to know about the MTV EMA nominee

The MTV Europe Music Awards air tonight at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London. This amazing year in music has seen the return of Taylor Swift, to score six nominations, Shawn Mendes with five, and Ed Sheeran along with Kendrick Lamar nominated for four awards. These artists are returning to the honor of multiple nominations, but new artists like, Dua Lipa are on the rise taking the industry by storm earning their nominations in multiple categories as well.

Dua Lipa’s hit single “New Rules” went viral with the release of her YouTube video on July 7, 2017. A true song of the summer was born with her sultry vocals, GIF-ready summertime visuals, female empowerment lyrics, and catchy tropical house/EDM/electropop beats.

The single catapulted from number 75 to number 1 in the U.K. after the video’s release, becoming Dua Lipa’s first chart-topping song in the U.K. and the first song in almost two years by a female solo artist to reach the top since “Hello” by Adele in 2015. In the United States, Lipa’s single started on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart, coasted for two weeks, entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 90, and reached its current peak at number 26 after the video’s release.

“New Rules” is Lipa’s third entry on the Hot 100, after “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” and her collaboration with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix “Scared to Be Lonely.” Lipa’s first single “New Love” in 2015 set the stage for her self-titled debut album released June 2nd, 2017 which currently sits at number 65 within the top 100 of Billboards, Top 200 Albums chart.

This vibrant newcomer to the music industry is up for the Best New and Best Look awards this year, along with her fellow nominees, Zayn, Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Harry Styles, Julia Michaels, Kahlid, Kyle and Rag’n’Bone Man.

Make sure to tune in tonight to see the award winners, but while you count down the hours until the show here are the top 5 things you need to know about Dua Lipa.