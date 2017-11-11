Eminem + Beyonce Walk on Water all the way to the Comeback

Eminem continues to take the spotlight in big unexpected ways.

Recently he scalded the calloused nether regions of Donald Trump’s lap with a serious beat down track. Which: tricky.

But he sealed his comeback with the release of a new track with Beyonce: Walk on Water.

Without a doubt, this is probably the biggest surprise duo since Natalie and Nat King Cole, with the female part of the duo once again reviving the memory of the male.

Eminem has come a long emotional road since he first rapped about killing his ex wife. It comes out on this new track. Time wounds all heels, as the saying goes. But it also heals all wounds.

Check out the track and tell us what you think!

Stephen Dare

Editor in Chief

Traveller, writer, chef, entrepreneur and natural born gossip. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, but has lived in the five corners of the US. (Florida, San Francisco, Seattle, NYC and Muncie, Indiana). Big fan of Dorothy Parker, Thorne Smith, Ogden Nash, Quentin Crisp and Graydon Carter.