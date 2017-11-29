Epic ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer promises the movie we’ve all been waiting for

The hype is real.

Get ready, because the first official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has finally found its way online.

Marvel’s biggest team-up yet will feature pretty much every hero who’s ever appeared in the Marvel Universe: including — but not limited to — Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Star-Lord (Chris Evans) and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

And, now for the first time, we get to see them all assemble is this action-packed, insane trailer with all kinds of new footage we’re geeking out about. This follows the first official poster, which was released yesterday.

“There was an idea,” the opening voice montage says, “to bring together a group of remarkable people. To see if we could become something more. So when they needed us, we could fight the battles that they never could.”

For starters, there’s Thanos (Josh Brolin) — the big bad guy who promises to be one of Marvel’s most memorable foes. We see him in several shots, one in which he’s holding the infamous infinity gauntlet and another where he, quite possible is perhaps, killing Vision. We’re excited to see just how much of a threat Thanos is going to pose, seeing how his character was set up all the way back in the first end-credits sequence of The Avengers (2012).

Then there’s our heroes — Tony looks to be hanging out with Dr. Strange, likely trying to prevent the upcoming invasion from actually happening. There’s Spider-Man — who’s finally seen using his spider-sense and is given a brand new, incredible looking suite to boot. And we got Black Panther, leading an army of Wakandan warriors into battle against some Xenomorph looking creature in some sequences that feel very Lord of the Rings inspired in all the right ways.

As for Steve Rogers, he doesn’t seem to be doing too hot in these past few years. It looks as if Rogers has given up being Captain America after the huge fallout with Stark in Civil War, suggested by his rough looking beard and Boseman’s line of “And get this man a shield.”

There’s also some other easter-eggs and answered questions thrown in there: Loki is seen holding the tesseract — meaning he did indeed snake it at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, although we’re not sure what side he’ll fall in during this battle. The Hulkbuster armor makes a return, and Black Widow has blonde hair now.

And, of course, there’s also the stinger at the end — a one-eyed Thor has stumbled upon the Guardians of the Galaxy during his adventures from space, and they’ll play into all this as well (there’s even a shot of teenage Groot to make it even better).

Avengers: Infinity War is being directed by the Russo Brothers, who did Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War for Marvel. The film is being split into two parts, the second coming in 2019.

We’re fairly certain that not all of the Avengers are going to make it out of this one alive, especially because Marvel is looking at these next two Avengers films to serve as a soft-reboot for the franchise. While there’s no saying who’s going to die for sure, and in what film it’s going to happen in, our money is on Steve Rogers.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018. Watch the trailer here and let us know what part has you most excited in the comments below.