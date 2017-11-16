‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel first look and title revealed

Magic in progress.

A first look at the Fantastic Beasts sequel has been released by Warner Brothers Pictures, along with the announcement of the official title.

The second installment in the franchise, entitled The Crimes of Grindelwald, follows 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which earned over $234 million at the domestic box office and over $800 million worldwide.

The franchise, which takes place inside the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, is aiming to reach a total of five films when all is said and done.

Along with the title, the film’s Twitter page also released the first cast photo. “In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” the caption reads.

Most noticeable in the picture is the first look at Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, who can be seen on the left. Eddie Redmayne will be returning to star as Newt Scamander, with Katherine Waterson, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Ezra Miller all reprising their roles as well. Johnny Depp, who can be seen on the right (the one with the blonde highlights), will be playing the notoriously evil wizard Grindelwald —where the film finds its title.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them ended with the stinger that Grindelwald had been working within the Magical Congress of the United States of America the whole time. Now that he’s been outed, he’s prepared to escape custody and begin his reign of terror over all non-magical humans.

That’s where Dumbledore comes in, as he works with Scamander and his group of friends to try and stop them.

The film sees David Yates returning to direct, who did the first Fantastic Beasts as well as Harry Potter 5-8. J.K. Rowling is also writing the screenplay again as well.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will hit theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.