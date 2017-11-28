First ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ poster accidentally revealed by Tom Holland

Nice going, Spider-Man.

The first official trailer for the upcoming Marvel’s ultimate team-up movie to end all other team-up movies, Avengers: Infinity War, has dropped online due to Tom Holland.

Holland, who plays Peter Parker — aka Spider-Man — in Spider-Man: Homecoming, was opening a package during an Instagram Live stream, sent to him by co-star Mark Ruffalo. Inside the package was the first Infinity War, to which he proudly displayed to the camera.

TOM HOLLAND SHOWING A CONFIDENTIAL INFINITY WAR POSTER THAT MARK RUFFALO SENT HIM IS THE BEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN pic.twitter.com/tYVdOyMxiz — sara (@JensenAcklesGod) November 28, 2017

It was then that he found the note from Ruffalo.

“Hi Tom,” the note read. “I’m so excited to be working with you on Infinity War. I thought you’d like to be the first to see the poster for the movie. Enjoy, Mark Ruffalo.”

Upon turning it over, he found “CONFIDENTIAL. DO NOT SHARE,” written in bold font. Holland freaked out and quickly turned off the camera, but the damage had already been done.

Both Holland and Ruffalo have been reprimanded by Marvel in the past for accidentally sharing secrets. While the video is certainly staged, it’s a fun and humorous way to build the hype for the movie.

And now we have our first look at the Infinity War poster. It looks similar to the previous first posters for Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron — that being a giant letter A and no actual characters — but it’s an effective tease.

Check out the new teaser poster for Marvel Studios' "Avengers: #InfinityWar." pic.twitter.com/nTRCpmtpnT — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 28, 2017

Even better news is that Marvel has announced the first Infinity War trailer will be arriving on Wednesday, Nov. 29. They even released a nostalgic teaser video of everything leading up to Infinity War to get people even more excited.

Avengers: Infinity War will be rolling into theaters on May 4, 2018. It stars pretty much anyone who’s ever been in a Marvel movie; including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman and many, many more. Josh Brolin will be playing the villain, Thanos.

Check back with The Celebrity Cafe tomorrow to see the trailer.