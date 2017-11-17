First ‘Rampage’ trailer comes roaring in online

Crikey!

Dwayne Johnson is saving the world from giant gorillas, wolves and, yes, even alligators in the first trailer for New Line’s Rampage.

Based on the old arcade video game of the same name, Rampage sees Johnson take on the role of Davis Okoye — a primatologist who shares a special connection with a silverback Gorilla named George.

However, after a series of genetic experiments gone wrong accidentally mutilate the gentle primate, George turns grows into an enormous size and begins, waiting for it, rampaging across the streets of North America.

George isn’t the only one who’s been hit by this virus, either. The trailer shows us other creatures that have been turned gigantic and need to be stopped. “You don’t know about the 30-foot wolf?” a character asks in the trailer at one point.

“Even when I was a kid, when you watch these movies everyone is looking up at something and terrified,” Johnson, who played the arcade game during childhood, told USA Today. “As a character, I loved that position where I’m looking up and there’s nothing you can do but try to survive three gigantic mutated monsters.”

Along with Johnson, Rampage also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Joe Manganiello (upcoming Deathstroke), Malin Akerman (Watchmen), Jake Lacy (The Office), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games) and P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street).

The film also re-teams Johnson with director Brad Peyton, the two having worked together in 2015 on San Andreas. Beau Flynn, John Rickard, Hiram Garcia and Peyton are all signed on as producers.

“These monsters are relentless, and audiences are going to find that ride very exhilarating,” Johnson told USA Today. “As an actor in the movie, it’s fun and daunting. It’s 12- to 14-hour days of survival, and it’s not quiet survival either.”

Watch the trailer for Rampage below and let us know if you’re going to be checking this one out in the comments below.