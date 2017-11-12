Five times The xx surprised fans in the best possible way

The MTV European Music Awards will hit the airwaves Sun., Nov. 12. Many superstar acts are in the running for recognition during this huge event. Among them is well-known indie pop band The xx. This London trio is going head to head with Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey, Lorde and Thirty Seconds to Mars in the Best Alternative category. While all of these groups deserve the nomination, The xx arguably has one thing going for them that others do not – the element of surprise.

Since The xx splashed onto the scene in 2009 with XX, they have regularly delivered the unexpected. This trio also seems to have kept their fans in mind all along the way, dishing out some of the best surprises to their loyal followers.

In preparation for this weekend’s awards ceremony, we’re going to take you through our favorite examples of these Londoners keeping audiences on their toes.