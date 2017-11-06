‘Flash’ Elongated Journey Into Night: Recap

In this episode of The Flash, after suffering through another one of the mayor’s press conferences, Barry pulls Joe away to report some news on the bus that received the dark matter remnants from The Flash’s return to Earth. More than 900 people were on the bus that day and the driver is dead. Barry agrees with Wells: The samurai, Barry’s return and the exact positioning of the bus are all connected.

Barry and Joe head to S.T.A.R. Labs, where they meet a menacing man in black who claims that the facility is poorly guarded. Cisco brought Gypsy’s dad to see where he works and to meet his personal assistant, Barry Allen. Cisco pleads with Barry to give Breacher a tour while Cisco figures out how to make his girlfriend’s father like him.

While Cisco hides in the air ducts of S.T.A.R. Labs, the rest of the team checks the coroner’s report from the bus driver’s file. Sifting through the photos, Barry notices an I.O.U. from a guy named Ralph Dibny. Iris pulls up a picture of the guy and notices that Barry seems uncomfortable.

Back at the lab, Wells runs some tests and discovers that Ralph’s cells are elastic now — he can literally stretch. The only problem is that his limbs aren’t springing back to normal. Caitlin figures that she can find a cure if she gets some of Ralph’s DNA from prior to the bus ride. Barry and Iris head to his office to find something. Barry anticipates that he will start hurting people, as the other two metas did, and he wants to lock Ralph up.

Back at the office, Barry explains that Ralph was the lead detective when Barry was a junior CSI, Ralph planted evidence in a big case and was eventually thrown off the force. Iris finds a hairbrush, which will work for DNA, and then screams when she sees a bomb in Ralph’s desk drawer. Barry vibrates them both down through the floor and races them out to the street as the building explodes.

Joe and Barry approach Ralph, walking over extended limbs and relays the information that someone is trying to kill him. Joe wants to know why he’s been calling the mayor, but Ralph declines to answer, so Joe and Barry make a trip to City Hall to find out.

Caitlin whips up a concoction for Ralph to drink that should help him regain his normal body. He drinks and within seconds, his arms and legs zip back to their original form. Caitlin explains that Ralph can basically think about what he wants to be and his cells will just listen.

Back at the mayor’s office, Barry and Joe lean on the mayor to set the record straight. There’s only one reason for anyone to be calling Ralph, a private detective. The mayor concedes. He cheated on his wife and Ralph has photographic evidence. He’s trying to make everything go away and begs Joe to just let him handle it. After Joe and Barry leave, the mayor instructs the two thugs who hung Ralph over the edge of the building to just finish the job already.

Barry confronts Ralph about blackmailing the mayor, and Ralph reminds Barry that he wouldn’t have to resort to such lengths if Barry hadn’t cost him his job so many years ago. He claims he’s not a dirty cop, but he is doing a dirty thing at the moment. Barry and Ralph continue the heated argument, and then Barry punches Ralph directly in the nose. Ralph’s head absorbs Barry’s entire fist. Cisco decides to trick Breacher. He traps him in a force field and does a happy dance of victory — until Breacher pulls out a knife and cuts said force field. Cisco runs for his life.

The Flash arrives, trying to protect Ralph from Breacher’s fireballs. The mayor holds Joe at gunpoint and makes him get inside a helicopter. Suddenly, Vibe shows up to protect Barry and Ralph, promising Breacher that if he has a problem with The Flash, then he has a problem with him. Ralph stretches to save Joe.

Breacher is a steadfast warrior who will fight the fiercest of enemies to protect the ones he loves. Then he calls for Gypsy to join him, and Cisco chants her name over and over.

At the end of the day, Barry offers Ralph a job. He wants to study Ralph’s powers and train him. Barry experiences a few flashes in his memory of the name. Ralph smells a new mystery.