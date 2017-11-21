‘Flash’ When Harry Met Harry: Recap

In this episode of Flash, it’s all about Ralph learning that a superhero’s first responsibility is to protect people, not fight bad guys. As Barry and Ralph leave Jitters, a mugger pulls a gun on them and eventually shoots Ralph as the two of them try to come up with a plan of attack. However, Ralph’s stretchy powers send the bullet flying back at the assailant.

Flash and Ralph are introduced to a new meta, Mina Chayton, a professor-turned-activist with the ability to bring inanimate objects to life. Before gaining her powers on the bus, Mina was already using violence to reclaim stolen Sioux artifacts in order to return to them to her people; however, she’s stepped up her game with her new powers, and she kills a guy with a panther statue in her quest to collect the pieces of a lost bison statue.

By the time the Flash and Ralph catch up with Mina, she’s busy using an animated suit of armor to kill the owner of one of the bison pieces. The suit of armor sends Ralph flying, leaving Barry the only one standing. Barry decides to let Mina escape in order to save Banks from the armor.

The injured girl is a wake-up call for Ralph and after the doctor tells them she’s lucky to have survived the accident, Ralph returns to his P.I. office. Barry assures him that he’ll be there for him.

Unfortunately, Mina manages to escape police custody and sets her sights on a museum where the final piece of the bison necklace is being held. The Flash and Ralph arrive on the scene, and she sends an animated dinosaur skeleton after them. A security guard stumbles into the fray, and Ralph makes the right decision to protect the guard from the T-Rex while Barry goes after Mina and eventually cuffs her. After the day is saved, Ralph goes ahead and mails the necklace back to the Sioux people because the Sioux have been in pain for far too long and “a superhero’s first job is to protect people.”

Team Flash heads out to pay Clifford a visit. When Barry and Joe knock on the door, they’re surprised to come face to face with Clifford’s wife — a.k.a. The Mechanic, and Clifford, who is confined to the wheelchair.