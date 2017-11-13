Gal Godot vows to leave ‘Wonder Woman’ if Brett Ratner stays

Wonder Woman star Gal Godot is taking a stand for all women by refusing to sign on to more sequels unless producer/director and accused sexual harasser Brett Ratner is removed from any further involvement with these DC Comic universe projects.

As Wonder Woman made more than $820 million worldwide, Hollywood seems to be taking her seriously, though Warner Bros. and Ratner have vehemently denied the allegations.

According to Variety, Israeli-born Gadot was supposed to present the Tree of Life Award to Ratner at a dinner for the Jewish National Fund last month at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, but she opted out.

Gadot recently posted the following message on Instagram: “Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand.”

The New York Post Page Six reported that Godot will bow out of future sequels if Ratner is to benefit at all from any future project that involves her.

“She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women,” said a source close to Godot.

Justice League which stars Gal Godot will be released this weekend.

