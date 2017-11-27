The Game Awards to host a Student Game Award Competition for the first time

The first ever Student Game Award Competition is to be held this year at the annual event, The Game Awards.

The announcement came straight from The Game Awards website, which says they “will support emerging game development at the high school and university/college with the first SGA — Student Game Award.”

The competition will be open to anyone who meets the age requirements, but the winner of the award will be selected from one of five nominees. The nominees have not yet been released.

The panel that judges them, however, has been. The board of well-equipped and knowledge experts — according to The Game Awards website — includes Todd Howard (Executive Producer and Game Director at Bethesda Game Studios), Hideo Kojima (Director at Kojima Productions), Ilkka Paananen (CEO and Co-founder of Supercell), Kim Swift (Design Director at EA Motive) and Vince Zampella (CEO at Respawn Entertainment).

“Awarded to a team or individual,” the website says, “The Student Game Award recognizes five nominees and one winner based on the excellence and ambition of a game, without regard to the time size or subject matter.”

The tryouts for the nominees were held on Nov. 3, 2017.

The winner will be announced during The Game Awards — which will be shown live on all digital, gaming and social media platforms — on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Every year, The Game Awards are held in December, designed to recognize and bring attention to the video game industry. They aim to bring together gamers from all over the country in a celebration of pop culture and entertainment. The awards typically acknowledge both game creators and players, creating an environment open to friendly competition and diversity. They promote any kind of videos game, ranging from mobile, console, VR to PC.

Check out our full coverage of The Game Awards nominees by clicking here, and make sure you tune into the awards on Dec. 7.