George Takei accused of sexual misconduct by former model

George Takei has been added to the list of powerful men in Hollywood accused of sexual misconduct.

Takei has been accused of assaulting a model back in 1981. Scott R. Brunton claims the 80-year-old actor tried to remove his underwear. Brunton told Hollywood Reporter:

“…I must have passed out. The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear. I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do this.’ And I pushed him off and he said, ‘OK, fine.'”

Takei replied to the accusations on social media:



“The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now…. Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago…

“But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.”

Takei is known for his role as Sulu on Star Trek. He is also a vocal advocate of LBGT rights and is open about his life as a gay man, along with husband and partner of 30 years Brad Altman Takei.