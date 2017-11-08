Get Americas Box for Election/Veteran’s Day and help bring jobs as well as joy

Between Election Day, Veterans Day and the upcoming holiday season, most people are happy to show their pride to be an American.  Voting and thanking veterans for all they have done for us are two things that we can do to celebrate our country.  A third is by celebrating small businesses that manufacture fabulous products that are made in the USA.  Americas Box is one such company.

Something to know about buying made in the USA products is that if Americans spent just $64 during the holidays on gifts made in the USA we would create 200,000 jobs?  Such little money spent could have such a significant impact on our economy.

 

Americas Box has a curated box gift sets available for all occasions.  All items in the box are Made in the USA only and come from small businesses from across the country.

Each box contains 5 to 10 high-quality products and there are a couple different subscription plans to choose from. You can cancel anytime and there are no long-term commitments.  But once you get your first box, you may be addicted and need more for your friends and family.

Americas Boxes range in price from $29.99 to $49.99 and come with useful, beautiful and usually patriotic themed items such as bottle openers, hats, US Flag decals, jewelry, coasters, cookware, candy and more. Each box also comes with one exclusive featured product.  And every product, including the box itself, is Made in the USA.

American Patriot Box

These items are not only patriotic and help the economy, but they are a joy to receive.  Family members may fight over their favorite items, which means when in doubt, you can get another box.

Get your Americas Box here today.

 

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.