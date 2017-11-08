Get Americas Box for Election/Veteran’s Day and help bring jobs as well as joy

Between Election Day, Veterans Day and the upcoming holiday season, most people are happy to show their pride to be an American. Voting and thanking veterans for all they have done for us are two things that we can do to celebrate our country. A third is by celebrating small businesses that manufacture fabulous products that are made in the USA. Americas Box is one such company.

Something to know about buying made in the USA products is that if Americans spent just $64 during the holidays on gifts made in the USA we would create 200,000 jobs? Such little money spent could have such a significant impact on our economy.

Americas Box has a curated box gift sets available for all occasions. All items in the box are Made in the USA only and come from small businesses from across the country.

Each box contains 5 to 10 high-quality products and there are a couple different subscription plans to choose from. You can cancel anytime and there are no long-term commitments. But once you get your first box, you may be addicted and need more for your friends and family.

Americas Boxes range in price from $29.99 to $49.99 and come with useful, beautiful and usually patriotic themed items such as bottle openers, hats, US Flag decals, jewelry, coasters, cookware, candy and more. Each box also comes with one exclusive featured product. And every product, including the box itself, is Made in the USA.

These items are not only patriotic and help the economy, but they are a joy to receive. Family members may fight over their favorite items, which means when in doubt, you can get another box.

Get your Americas Box here today.