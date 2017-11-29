‘Ghosted’ gets 6 additional episodes, hires new showrunner

Ghosted has been picked up for six more episodes this season at Fox. They have also hired a new showrunner to handle these episodes — Paul Lieberstein.

The additional episodes will bring the first season of Ghosted’s grand total to 16, marking a nice run. The season was expected to finish after ten, ending in the middle of January, but now will likely continue on into spring.

Lieberstein — known for being the executive producer and show-runner of NBC’s The Office, and playing Toby Flenderson, the character everyone loves to hate, on the show — will be taking over for Kevin Etten, who is stepping down after episode 10.

Ghosted is currently averaging 2.8 million viewers per episode, according to Variety, mostly in adults from ages 18-49. Run by 20th Century Fox, it is created by Tom Gormican and features Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Naomi Scott, Schulman, Oly Obst, Lieberstein and Gormican as executive producers.

The show stars Robinson and Scott as a pair of paranormal investigators named Max and Leroy, hired by a secret government bureau to take down monsters, aliens and whatever creature might come their way. It also stars Ally Walker (Longmire), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick) and Amber Stevens West (22 Jump Street).

Ghosted has been a modest ratings performer, according to Deadline, and has improved its year-ago time period by +6%.

Fox has also recently granted Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville a second season, as well as additional episodes. There is no word, yet, on whether the Fox-Marvel X-Men series entitled The Gifted will be picked up for more.

Check out some of our weekly Ghosted recaps, in which we break down everything that happens in the episode, by clicking here and tune in to Fox at 8:30 p.m. EST on Sunday nights to watch the new episodes.