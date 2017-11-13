Glamour Women of the Year Awards honor Samantha Bee, Nicole Kidman, Gigi Hadid and more

Some of the most talented and socially conscious women in the world will be recognized on Nov. 14 at the 27th Annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards which starts with a summit at the Brooklyn Museum and awards ceremony to follow at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

This year’s award recipients include comedian and Full Frontal host Samantha Bee; Gigi Hadid, one of the organizers of the Women’s March; actress Nicole Kidman; astronaut Peggy Whitson; artist and advocate Solange Knowles; Rep. Maxine Waters; Syrian refugee and education activist Muzoon Almellehan; Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri and Patty Jenkins of Wonder Woman.

The summit, which is happening right now and is streaming Glamour’s Facebook Live Channel, features panels that include top model Ashley Graham, actress Laverne Cox, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Chelsea Clinton and more inspiring women from a multitude of backgrounds, cultures and disciplines.

Glamour announced this year’s honorees with the following statement:

“For the past 27 years, the Glamour Women of the Year Awards has honored game changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers. This year’s class of extraordinary women is no exception. They came. They saw. They rocked our world. Meet the queens of 2017. Long may they reign.”

This event may be bittersweet for Cindi Leive, editor in chief of Glamour who announced that she will be leaving the publication after 16 years at the end of the year.

Who would you choose to be Woman of the Year and why?

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.