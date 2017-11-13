Glamour Women of the Year Awards honor Samantha Bee, Nicole Kidman, Gigi Hadid and more

Some of the most talented and socially conscious women in the world will be recognized on Nov. 14 at the 27th Annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards which starts with a summit at the Brooklyn Museum and awards ceremony to follow at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

This year’s award recipients include comedian and Full Frontal host Samantha Bee; Gigi Hadid, one of the organizers of the Women’s March; actress Nicole Kidman; astronaut Peggy Whitson; artist and advocate Solange Knowles; Rep. Maxine Waters; Syrian refugee and education activist Muzoon Almellehan; Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri and Patty Jenkins of Wonder Woman.

The summit, which is happening right now and is streaming Glamour’s Facebook Live Channel, features panels that include top model Ashley Graham, actress Laverne Cox, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Chelsea Clinton and more inspiring women from a multitude of backgrounds, cultures and disciplines.

Glamour announced this year’s honorees with the following statement:

“For the past 27 years, the Glamour Women of the Year Awards has honored game changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers. This year’s class of extraordinary women is no exception. They came. They saw. They rocked our world. Meet the queens of 2017. Long may they reign.”

This event may be bittersweet for Cindi Leive, editor in chief of Glamour who announced that she will be leaving the publication after 16 years at the end of the year.

So very ready for a full day of being surrounded by badass women with @glamourmag! #GlamourWOTY #WeAreAllLeaders pic.twitter.com/dFtYA0ULIM — Stephanie Haney (@_StephanieHaney) November 13, 2017

