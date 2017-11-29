Gotham Awards 2017 complete winners list

The 27th annual Gotham Awards were held Nov. 27 in New York City, hosted by John Cameron Mitchell.

While the Gotham Awards may not be the most known award show out there, they’re often a good indicator of what’s to come with the Oscars. For the past three years, the winner of Best Feature at the Gotham Awards — Moonlight, Spotlight and Birdman — went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

The Gotham Awards also marks the official kick-off of the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) for the 2017-2018 awards season, according to Indiewire.

Jordan Peele’s Get Out was the biggest winner of the night, taking home three separate awards — Best Screenplay (much deserved), Breakthrough Director and the Audience Award. Best Feature, however, went to Call Me by Your Name — a film that’s only been getting more and more good buzz in the past couple of months.

Overall, the list of winners and nominees is an interesting mix that has us really excited to see some of the movies still coming out in December.

See the complete list of winners below.

BEST FEATURE

Call Me by Your Name

The Florida Project

Get Out

Good Time

I, Tonya

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library

Rat Film

Strong Island

Whose Streets?

The Work

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Maggie Betts, Novitiate

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Kogonada, Columbus

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Joshua Z Weinstein, Menashe

BEST SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Brad’s Status, Mike White

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

Columbus, Kogonada

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

BEST ACTRESS

Melanie Lynskey, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore

Haley Lu Richardson, Columbus

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime

BEST ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Robert Pattinson, Good Time

Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories

Harry Dean Stanton, Lucky

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats

Kelvin Harrison, Jr., It Comes at Night

Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES, LONG FORM

Atlanta

Better Things

Dear White People

Fleabag

Search Party

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES, SHORT FORM

555

Inconceivable

Junior

Let Me Die a Nun

The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes

MADE IN NEW YORK APPRECIATION AWARD

Michael Kenneth Williams

AUDIENCE AWARD

Get Out

