Gotham Awards 2017 complete winners list

The 27th annual Gotham Awards were held Nov. 27 in New York City, hosted by John Cameron Mitchell.
While the Gotham Awards may not be the most known award show out there, they’re often a good indicator of what’s to come with the Oscars. For the past three years, the winner of Best Feature at the Gotham Awards — Moonlight, Spotlight and Birdman — went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.
The Gotham Awards also marks the official kick-off of the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) for the 2017-2018 awards season, according to Indiewire.
Jordan Peele’s Get Out was the biggest winner of the night, taking home three separate awards — Best Screenplay (much deserved), Breakthrough Director and the Audience Award. Best Feature, however, went to Call Me by Your Name — a film that’s only been getting more and more good buzz in the past couple of months.
Overall, the list of winners and nominees is an interesting mix that has us really excited to see some of the movies still coming out in December.
See the complete list of winners below.
BEST FEATURE
Call Me by Your Name
The Florida Project
Get Out
Good Time
I, Tonya
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Ex Libris – The New York Public Library
Rat Film
Strong Island
Whose Streets?
The Work
BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD
Maggie Betts, Novitiate
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Kogonada, Columbus
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Joshua Z Weinstein, Menashe
BEST SCREENPLAY
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Brad’s Status, Mike White
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
Columbus, Kogonada
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
BEST ACTRESS
Melanie Lynskey, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore
Haley Lu Richardson, Columbus
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime
BEST ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Robert Pattinson, Good Time
Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories
Harry Dean Stanton, Lucky
BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats
Kelvin Harrison, Jr., It Comes at Night
Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES, LONG FORM
Atlanta
Better Things
Dear White People
Fleabag
Search Party
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES, SHORT FORM
555
Inconceivable
Junior
Let Me Die a Nun
The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes
MADE IN NEW YORK APPRECIATION AWARD
Michael Kenneth Williams
AUDIENCE AWARD
Get Out