‘Gotham’ recap: ‘A Dark Knight: Stop Hitting Yourself’

This week on Gotham, Edward and Grundy have become the main attraction at Cherry’s Place. Edward’s impression of Penguin is pretty hilarious and they have quite the fanbase in The Narrows. Grundy continues to dominate in the ring while Edward and Leslie both come to the realization that they don’t want to lead and stay in the shadows. The repeated blows to the head are causing Grundy some flashbacks to his days as Butch.

Jim has been told that he been offered the position of Captain of the GCPD. He seems very conflicted about what to do. He talks with Bullock who is dreading having to go through the Bullet Hole Club ceremony. He must return the bullets of cops he shot. Lucius Fox also tells them that Professor Pyg’s crime scenes are providing very little evidence.

Penguin is having a rough day again. He finds out that Edward is putting on an act spoofing him in The Narrows. He tells the new alliance of Tabitha, Barbara and Selina to go down there and acquire him. He tells them Firefly will be there to kill them if they don’t accomplish the task. Penguin is also frustrated that Sofia doesn’t seem to be interested in his problems. He also takes an interest in a small child at the orphanage named Martin. Penguin decides to guide him in the art of revenge.

The Gotham Girls (Tabitha, Barbara and Selina) are excited to seek revenge on Edward. They go into Cherry’s Place in The Narrows and Tabitha is shocked to see Grundy/Butch. She goes to talk to him while Barbara has an awkward reunion with Leslie. Leslie quickly realizes they are there to kidnap Edward. The two sides decide on a way to settle this fight…champion vs champion fight. Winner gets Edward. The question is who wants to fight Grundy?

Jim is talking with Sofia and realizes that she probably had a strong influence in the idea to make him Captain. He still seems very conflicted but Sofia is confident that he will take the job. Penguin continues to show Martin how to get his revenge. He also tells him he should have minions, not friends.

It is main event time in The Narrows. It is Grundy vs. Tabitha. Tabitha thinks Grundy won’t hurt her. He keeps having flashbacks of his life as Butch. Cherry tells Leslie that Edward is going to Penguin one way or another. The Girls are trying to get Edward out of there but they have a standoff with Firefly. Leslie is quick to the rescue to disarm Firefly. Cherry tries to rally the crowd up but is quickly shot in the head by Barbara. The Girls leave the standoff without Edward. Seems like an interesting alliance is forming between Edward, Leslie and Grundy.

Jim is waiting for Bullock at the Bullet Hole Club ceremony. He realizes Bullock isn’t coming and is forced to do the ceremony on his own. He goes to see Bullock at GCPD who is drinking his sorrows away. Jim tries to talk some sense into Bullock but he says today was a day he couldn’t do the job. Jim takes his pen and signs the form, officially making him the new captain of GCPD. Bullock warns Jim. He hopes Jim can “pay his bill” when the time comes.

Penguin is enjoying teaching Martin these many different revenge tactics. The bad news continues for Penguin when finds out the girls didn’t get Edward and that Jim has been promoted to Captain. His way to relaxing…to continue teaching Martin in the ways of revenge. He also stares at Sofia as she leaves. It is quite obvious he has strong suspicions of Sofia.

Leslie seems to be the new leader of Cherry’s club in The Narrows. I like the idea of Leslie having power in The Narrows. Sofia goes to celebrate with the new GCPD Captain Jim Gordon. He doesn’t seem to be in a celebratory mood as he feels bad for betraying Bullock. He wants her to leave Gotham but she is here to stay. Jim walks away from the celebration…

